Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion: Expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Egyptian national Moustafa Abou Youssef has won 1 million in the Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion. He is the 10th millionaire of summer promotion. Khalifa Subaih Alkaabi, a UAE national has won a brand-new Lexus UX.

A total of 12 ‘iPhone 14’ smartphones were given away, along with cash prizes totalling Dh105,000 for 9 lucky customers. 8 winners received Dh10,000 each, while 1 won Dh25,000.

Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2023 ran from June 1 to August 31, 2023, and was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange branches, mobile app and digital channels.

The draw was held in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange and representatives from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai on September 18, 2023