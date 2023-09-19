BCCI announces India squad for Australia ODIs

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced two different teams for ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the first two matches. Ravindra Jadeja is named as the vice captain. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs. However, India will feature a full-strength squad for the third and final ODI.

The first ODI will be played at Mohali on Friday.

India Squads -For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For the third and final ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.