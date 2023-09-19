Cabinet Approves Women’s Reservation Bill

The Women’s Reservation Bill, aiming to allocate 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting, and while no official government briefing was provided, sources indicated that the bill might be presented in the new Parliament building later in the week. This decision holds significant importance, especially with the upcoming April elections, as the government seeks to garner support from female voters who constitute half of the electorate.

Prior to this cabinet approval, PM Modi had hinted at significant decisions to be made in the new Parliament during the special parliamentary session. The session’s potential for historic decisions was widely speculated, including the discussion of several bills, including the Women’s Reservation Bill. This move highlights the government’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in decision-making processes.

Key Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, were present at the cabinet meeting, signifying the collective support for this legislation.

In summary, the approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill is seen as a significant step toward promoting gender equality and ensuring women’s active representation in India’s legislative bodies, aligning with the government’s efforts to address the concerns and aspirations of female voters in the upcoming elections.