Delhi Municipal Corporation to provide eco-friendly Ganesha idols

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to distribute eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols to promote environmental conservation. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi initiated the distribution by flagging off a van carrying these eco-friendly idols from the Civic Centre. These idols are constructed using coconut bark and clay, with a seed placed in the middle. Upon immersion, the idol blends with the soil, and the embedded seed grows into a plant within days.

The MCD, in collaboration with ‘Big Green Ganesha,’ introduced these eco-friendly idols as part of their environmental conservation initiative. These idols will be distributed through the zonal offices across all MCD zones, accompanied by an awareness campaign to encourage their use. Mayor Oberoi emphasized the importance of cleanliness and pollution control in Delhi.

Additionally, Mayor Oberoi, along with local councillors, conducted an extensive inspection of two wards, Sadar Bazaar and Daryaganj, as part of the ‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ mega cleanliness campaign. She highlighted the positive impact of the G20 summit on the city’s developmental efforts.

In response to concerns about mosquito-borne diseases due to rains and waterlogging, the mayor assured that the MCD is taking swift measures to prevent dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and other such diseases, keeping the situation under control.