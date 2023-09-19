Delicious Beary Biryani Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Beary Biryani:

Ingredients:

For Marination:

– 500g Basmati rice

– 500g mutton or chicken (cut into pieces)

– 1 cup thick yogurt

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– Salt to taste

For Biryani:

– 3-4 tablespoons ghee or clarified butter

– 2 onions (thinly sliced)

– 2 tomatoes (chopped)

– 1/2 cup mint leaves (fresh)

– 1/2 cup coriander leaves (fresh)

– 2-3 green chilies (slit)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon black cumin seeds (shah jeera)

– 4-5 cups water

– Saffron strands soaked in warm milk (for garnish)

– Fried onions (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Marination: Wash and soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Marinate the mutton or chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Cooking Rice: Boil the soaked rice in plenty of water until it’s 70-80% cooked. Drain and keep aside.

3. Heat ghee in a large heavy-bottomed pan. Add black cumin seeds and let them splutter.

4. Add the thinly sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

5. Add the marinated mutton or chicken pieces and cook until they are browned.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and green chilies. Sauté for a few minutes until the tomatoes turn soft.

7. Add garam masala and mix well.

8. Layering: In a large heavy-bottomed pot or biryani vessel, layer half of the partially cooked rice. Top it with the cooked mutton or chicken mixture.

9. Add the remaining rice as the next layer.

10. Garnish the top with saffron strands soaked in warm milk and fried onions.

11. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid or seal it with dough to trap the steam.

12. Dum Cooking: Place the pot on low heat and let it cook on dum (slow cooking) for about 20-25 minutes. You can also place a tava (griddle) under the pot to avoid direct contact with the flame.

13. Once done, remove from heat and let it rest for a few minutes before opening the lid.

14. Gently fluff up the Beary Biryani with a fork and serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious Beary Biryani!