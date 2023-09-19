Delicious Chicken Kurtosh Recipe

Chicken Kurtosh is a delightful and flavorful dish that combines succulent chicken with aromatic spices. Here’s a recipe to make Chicken Kurtosh:
Ingredients:
For the Chicken Marinade:
– 500 grams of boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
– 1 cup of plain yogurt
– 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder
– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
– 1 teaspoon of garam masala
– Salt to taste
– 2 tablespoons of cooking oil
For the Kurtosh Dough:
– 2 cups of all-purpose flour (maida)
– 1/2 cup of lukewarm water
– 2 tablespoons of cooking oil
– Salt to taste
For Assembling:
– Wooden skewers or ice cream sticks
Instructions:
1. Marinate the Chicken:
– In a bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt, and cooking oil.
– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, allowing the flavors to infuse.
2. Prepare the Dough:
– In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil.
– Gradually add lukewarm water and knead the dough until it’s soft and elastic.
– Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
3. Assemble the Kurtosh:
– Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out into a thin oval or rectangular shape.
– Thread the wooden skewer or ice cream stick through the center of the rolled dough.
– Place a marinated chicken piece on the dough and roll it tightly around the chicken.
4. Cook the Kurtosh:
– Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).
– Place the prepared Chicken Kurtosh sticks on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the dough turns golden brown.
5. Serve:
– Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly.
– Serve your Chicken Kurtosh sticks with your favorite chutney or sauce.
