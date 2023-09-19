Delicious Chicken Kurtosh Recipe

Chicken Kurtosh is a delightful and flavorful dish that combines succulent chicken with aromatic spices. Here’s a recipe to make Chicken Kurtosh:

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Marinade:

– 500 grams of boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup of plain yogurt

– 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons of cooking oil

For the Kurtosh Dough:

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/2 cup of lukewarm water

– 2 tablespoons of cooking oil

– Salt to taste

For Assembling:

– Wooden skewers or ice cream sticks

Instructions:

1. Marinate the Chicken:

– In a bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt, and cooking oil.

– Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, allowing the flavors to infuse.

2. Prepare the Dough:

– In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil.

– Gradually add lukewarm water and knead the dough until it’s soft and elastic.

– Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

3. Assemble the Kurtosh:

– Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out into a thin oval or rectangular shape.

– Thread the wooden skewer or ice cream stick through the center of the rolled dough.

– Place a marinated chicken piece on the dough and roll it tightly around the chicken.

4. Cook the Kurtosh:

– Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

– Place the prepared Chicken Kurtosh sticks on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the dough turns golden brown.

5. Serve:

– Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly.

– Serve your Chicken Kurtosh sticks with your favorite chutney or sauce.