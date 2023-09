Emirates Airlines announces 3 additional flights to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced 3 additional flights to Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate 3 additional flights to Riyadh. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Saudi Arabia’s National Day weekend.

The additional flights are set to depart from Dubai International Airport on September 20, September 21, and September 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft. These flights will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule.

Emirates has been flying to Saudi Arabia since 1989, servicing Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week.