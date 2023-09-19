Global Village Dubai announces VIP pack booking dates

Dubai: Dubai Global Village has announced the VIP pack booking dates. UAE residents can now pre-book their VIP Packs for the 28th season of Global Village from Saturday, September 23. Only a limited number of packs are available for reservation. Global Village will open on October 18, 2023.

Official sale of the VIP packs begins on September 30. Reservations can be made through the Virgin Megastore tickets website. Pre-booking the VIP packs will give visitors the chance to make their purchase on September 29, 24-hours ahead of the public sale on September 30, 2023. Residents with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs

One lucky VIP pack buyer has a chance to win a mega prize – a cheque worth Dh28,000.

Residents can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions.

This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for Dh7000. Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2950, the Gold Pack will cost Dh2250, and Silver Packs will be priced at Dh1750.