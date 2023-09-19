In Punjab, Congress leader shot dead, terrorist from Khalistan claimed responsibility

In Punjab’s Moga district, a local Congress politician was shot and killed on Monday at his home. Police claim that some unknown attackers broke into the home of the local leader, Baljinder Singh Balli, and started shooting.

The incident was caught on camera by the CCTV system that was put in front of Balli’s home in Dala village.

Balli presided over the Congress block in Ajitwal.

Arsh Dalla, a terrorist from the Khalistani movement with ties to Canada, claimed responsibility for the killing in a thorough Facebook post hours later.

Dalla said in his article that Baljinder Singh Balli had destroyed his future and compelled him into the gangster lifestyle. He added that the Congress leader was responsible for his mother being detained by the police, which prompted him to seek retribution.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has identified Arsh Dalla as a terrorist and has issued a wanted poster. He has been involved in numerous terrorist deaths in Punjab over the past three to four years while operating out of Canada.

While having his hair trimmed at home, Baljinder Singh Balli received a call from an unknown person who allegedly asked him to sign a few documents. Balli left his residence to meet the caller, thinking it was a normal thing. At this point, two attackers on bikes fired fire on Balli before escaping the area.

The attack left Singh seriously injured, and the CCTV shows the attackers running away from the scene right away. He was subsequently transported quickly to a hospital nearby, but died while receiving treatment for his wounds.

The event was reported to local authorities, and a police inquiry has been opened.