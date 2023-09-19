India denies Canadian PM’s claims of Indian involvement in Canadian violence

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims that India was involved in any violence in Canada are labeled as “absurd” and “motivated” by India. Following Canada’s expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat and Trudeau’s suggestion of Indian government links to a Sikh leader’s assassination in Canada, India responded firmly. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that such allegations are baseless and were previously rejected when made by the Canadian Prime Minister to India’s Prime Minister. India emphasized its commitment to the rule of law and characterized these unfounded accusations as an attempt to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani terrorists and extremists in Canada, who pose a threat to India’s sovereignty.

The Indian government expressed long-standing concerns regarding the Canadian government’s inaction regarding these individuals.