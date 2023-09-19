India’s net direct tax collections rise 23.5%

New Delhi: The net direct tax collections in the country rose 23.5% so far this year. The net direct tax collection is at Rs 8.65 lakh crore. The tax collection includes corporate tax of Rs 4.16 lakh crore and personal income tax of Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

Direct taxes are collected from individuals and companies by the supreme tax body in the country. Direct taxes are directly paid by the tax payers. Direct tax include income tax, corporate tax and estate tax. Indirect tax is not paid directly by a person to the government. The net direct tax collection means the gross tax collection minus the refund.

Also Read: Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion: Expat wins Dh1 million

The gross direct tax collection in the country surged 18.29 so far in this financial year . The gross direct tax collection is at Rs 9.87 lakh crore. It was at Rs 8.34 lakh crore in the last financial year.

The gross collection of Rs 9,87,061 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 4,71,692 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 5,13,724 crore.