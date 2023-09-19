DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

India’s net direct tax collections rise 23.5%

Sep 19, 2023, 05:29 pm IST

New Delhi:  The net direct tax collections in the country rose 23.5% so far this year. The net direct tax collection is at Rs 8.65 lakh crore.  The tax collection includes corporate tax of Rs 4.16 lakh crore  and personal income tax of Rs 4.47  lakh crore.

Direct taxes are collected from individuals and companies by the supreme tax body in the country. Direct taxes are directly paid by the tax payers. Direct tax include income tax, corporate tax and estate tax. Indirect tax is not paid directly by a person to the government. The net direct tax collection  means the gross tax  collection minus the refund.

The gross direct tax collection in the country surged 18.29 so far in this financial year . The gross direct tax collection is at Rs 9.87 lakh crore. It was at Rs 8.34 lakh crore in  the last financial year.

The gross collection of Rs 9,87,061 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 4,71,692 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 5,13,724 crore.

 

