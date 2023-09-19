ISSF World Cup: India’s Nischal wins silver medal

Rio De Janeiro: In shooting, India’s young shooter Nischal has won silver in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. She finished behind Norwegian shooter Jeanette Hegg Duestad with a score of 458.0 in the final. Jeanette Hegg Duestad is the reigning Air Rifle European Champion and 300m 3P World Champion and has 12 ISSF World Cup medals to her name including five gold. She was also fourth in Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: Educational institutions in this district to remain shut from September 21-25

Earlier India’s Elavenil Valarivan had o won the Women’s 10m Air Rifle gold. India has bagged 2 medals including 1 gold and 1 silver. The Rio meet is the last rifle and pistol ISSF World Cup of 2023. The ongoing event will be followed by the finals in Doha, Qatar. It is scheduled from November 18 to 27. India have sent a 16-member squad for the ISSF World Cup.