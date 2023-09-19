DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHKeralaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Playback singer Pattom Sanith felicitated by Chirayinkeezhu Souhruda Sanghadana

Sep 19, 2023, 03:49 pm IST

Thiruvannathapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattom Sanith was felicitated by the Chirayinkeezhu Souhruda Sanghadana. The organization felicitated Pattom Sanith at the kudumba Sangam  and  Onam event.

Pravasi Bharati director K Chandrasenan inaugurated the function. Chirayinkeezhu Chirainkeesh Gram Panchayat President  P Manikandan, P Murali  spoke at the event.

Also Read: Police issues issue traffic advisory, restricts plying of heavy vehicles 

The entertainment programmes and sports competitions  started with a song by Pattom Sanith.  Prizes were distributed to the winners. The function ended with a feast.

Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvannathapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in  philanthropy services.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 19, 2023, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button