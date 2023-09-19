Playback singer Pattom Sanith felicitated by Chirayinkeezhu Souhruda Sanghadana

Thiruvannathapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattom Sanith was felicitated by the Chirayinkeezhu Souhruda Sanghadana. The organization felicitated Pattom Sanith at the kudumba Sangam and Onam event.
Pravasi Bharati director K Chandrasenan inaugurated the function. Chirayinkeezhu Chirainkeesh Gram Panchayat President P Manikandan, P Murali spoke at the event.
The entertainment programmes and sports competitions started with a song by Pattom Sanith. Prizes were distributed to the winners. The function ended with a feast.
Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvannathapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services.
