Police issues issue traffic advisory, restricts plying of heavy vehicles

Mumbai: Mumbai police has imposed traffic restrictions in different parts of the city during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start from today.

Mumbai Police restricted plying of heavy vehicles and privates buses in the city. A complete ban will be enforced on the movement of all types of heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai on September 21, 24, 26, and 29. On other days between September 19 and 29, heavy vehicles are allowed to ply in south Mumbai between 00:00 hours and 07:00 hours.

In Greater Mumbai (except for areas under south Mumbai), there shall be complete restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles and private buses from 1100 hours to 0100 hours the next day on September 20, 23, and 25. Essential service-providing vehicles such as those supplying vegetables, milk, bakery products, drinking water, petroleum products, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles, and school buses are exempted from restrictions.

A total of 13,726 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai during the festival.