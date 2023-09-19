Rajya Sabha experiences poetry and humour during special session

On the first day of the five-day special Parliament session, members resorted to poetry and humor to criticize the government. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government, questioning the significance of changing names when nothing else changes. He began his speech with a Hindi poem, urging the government to focus on improving the situation rather than renaming things.

Kharge highlighted that previous prime ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed the House numerous times, but Modi rarely did so. He expressed frustration that the prime minister appeared disinterested in the proceedings, focusing instead on BJP leaders.

In response, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted his strength, stating that he was not helpless. Union Minister and Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, countered Kharge’s accusations by pointing out that Congress members frequently walk out when the prime minister is present in the House. The session witnessed a lively exchange of words, with humor and poetry used as tools for political commentary.