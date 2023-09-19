Researchers capture detailed images of three iconic shipwrecks from World War II’s Battle of Midway

Researchers have achieved a groundbreaking feat by capturing detailed imagery of three iconic shipwrecks from the Battle of Midway during World War II, offering close-up views of a Japanese aircraft carrier. This deep-sea exploration has unveiled new insights into these three shipwrecks, potentially enhancing our understanding of the pivotal turning point in World War II.

The recent exploration of these shipwrecks was conducted by a team aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, under the auspices of the Ocean Exploration Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to the exploration of the ocean floor.

On September 10th, a team dedicated 14 hours to surveying the Akagi, the Japanese Imperial Navy’s aircraft carrier. This marked a historic moment as it was “the first time anyone has laid eyes on the vessel since sinking during June 1942’s Battle of Midway.” The Akagi’s initial discovery occurred during a mapping survey in 2019.

The other two ships explored were the Japanese Imperial Navy’s Kaga and the USS Yorktown. The USS Yorktown was initially located 25 years ago during a joint expedition led by the US Navy and the National Geographic Society, spearheaded by Robert Ballard, the founder of Ocean Exploration Trust.

The exploration team employed remotely controlled vehicles to capture footage of the shipwrecks. This intricate operation involved over 100 experts from the US, Japan, and around the world who were connected to ship operations using video technology, contributing valuable real-time interpretations throughout the surveys.

The mission involved conducting “non-invasive visual surveys” of the shipwrecks during three deployments at depths exceeding 5,100 meters, marking the deepest remotely operated vehicle dive ever completed by the E/V Nautilus.

Daniel Wagner, the chief scientist for the Ocean Exploration Trust, described the mission, stating, “During over 43 hours at depth, we methodically circumnavigated these historic wrecks, bringing to light many features in great detail, including their armament, battle, and sinking-related damage.” He noted that many anti-aircraft guns on the shipwrecks were still pointing upward, offering clues about the final moments of these iconic vessels.

The Battle of Midway unfolded in June 1942, spanning several days approximately 1,300 miles northwest of Honolulu. The Japanese navy sought to extend its Pacific Ocean reach by launching an attack on a US base on Midway Atoll, a strategically vital group of islands. US forces, having broken the Japanese navy’s code, prepared a counterattack that ultimately devastated the Japanese fleet and propelled America’s prominence in the Pacific, as documented by the Naval History and Heritage Command. This intense conflict resulted in the sinking of seven major ships, including the Akagi, Kaga, and Yorktown.