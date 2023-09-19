Simple breathing exercises for better sleep

Our general well-being needs deep and restful sleep. You may believe that persons who can effortlessly fall asleep at any time of day or night are fortunate.

Lack of sleep and poor quality sleep can be hazardous to our physical and mental health. A lot of health conditions arise with lack of good sleep.

Good sleep plays a vital role in various aspects of our physical and mental health, including immune function, cognitive function, mood regulation, and weight management.

As per health experts, doing breathing exercises can help improve sleep quality. Breathing exercises improve relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety.

Here are 7 effective breathing exercises:

Also Read: Mistakes to avoid during sex

1. Abdominal breathing: Lie down on your back and place one hand on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise. Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your abdomen fall.

2. Repeating a mantra: Choose a calming word or phrase and repeat it in your mind as you inhale and exhale. Focus on the rhythm of your breath and the meaning of the mantra. Chanting a positive and affirming mantra can also boost your self-esteem and good mental health.

3. 4-7-8 Breathing routine: Inhale through your nose for a count of 4, hold your breath for a count of 7, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of 8. Repeat this cycle several times.

4. Body scan: Start from your toes and gradually move your attention upward, paying attention to each part of your body. Breathe deeply as you scan your body, releasing tension and promoting relaxation.

5. Counting while breathing: Inhale deeply through your nose and mentally count to four. Hold your breath for a count of four, and then exhale slowly through your mouth to a count of four. Repeat this pattern.

6. Belly breathing: Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Take a deep breath in through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise. Exhale through your mouth, feeling your abdomen fall. Focus on breathing deeply into your belly.

7. Alternate nostril breathing: Close your right nostril with your right thumb and inhale deeply through your left nostril. Close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through your right nostril. Repeat, alternating the nostrils.