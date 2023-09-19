This year’s 26th suicide by student occurred in Kota

The police said on Monday that a student is believed to have committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, the nation’s coaching capital, this is the 26th similar incident to occur in the last two weeks.

According to their initial investigation, the authorities claimed that the girl, a youngster, ate poison. Her motivation for acting is still unknown.

The student lived in the Mau region of Uttar Pradesh, according to the authorities.

The girl ingested poison, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hinger. Her remains have been forwarded for post-mortem.

More research is being done.

A 16-year-old girl who was preparing for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test (NEET) committed herself by hanging herself two days ago in Kota, Rajasthan.

Every year, almost two lakh students travel to Kota in the hopes of passing competitive exams like the National Eligibility-cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

According to information, 26 kids have died by suicide in Kota overall this year in just eight months.