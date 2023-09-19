UNESCO designates Hoysala temples in Karnataka, India, as World Heritage Sites

On September 18, UNESCO added the Hoysala empire temples in Karnataka, India, to its list of World Heritage Sites. This marked India’s 42nd entry into the prestigious heritage list. The announcement followed Shantiniketan in West Bengal receiving UNESCO world heritage status on September 17.

Several nations lent their support to India’s bid to have the Hoysala Temples in Karnataka recognized as a UNESCO heritage site. Countries like Japan, Nigeria, Oman, Greece, Italy, Russia, Ethiopia, Zambia, South Africa, Qatar, Mali, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Belgium, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand all supported India’s proposal.

The decision to add the Hoysala Temples to the UNESCO World Heritage List was reached through a vote during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This recognition highlights the cultural significance and historical importance of these temples.

The Hoysala Empire, which thrived from the 10th to the 14th century, made significant contributions to art, architecture, and culture in southern India. Known for their architectural achievements, especially in temple construction, the Hoysalas blended various South Indian architectural influences. Karnataka already boasts several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ruins of Hampi, the monuments of Pattadakal, and the Western Ghats, further enhancing its rich cultural and historical heritage.