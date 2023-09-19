US Defense Secretary says that Washington will be providing M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv

In a clear signal of heightened support for war-torn Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday (September 19) that the United States will supply M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, as reported by the media. Austin indicated that these battle tanks will be entering Ukraine in the near future, bolstering Ukraine’s position against Russia in a conflict that has persisted for two years.

“I’m pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” media reports quoted Austin as saying.

Austin made these remarks at the commencement of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

Both Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley traveled to Germany to host an in-person gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This marked the 15th meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin established the international group in April 2022, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

The meeting in Germany was attended by ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations.

The leaders convened in Germany to discuss the protracted conflict in Ukraine and the “ongoing close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory.”

Before his arrival in Germany, Austin wrote that “this coalition of countries is coming together at a critical time” and emphasized the unwavering commitment of the international community to assist Ukraine in defending its nation against Russia’s aggressive war. This underscores the resolute stance that the US continues to take in the face of Russian aggression.

It is worth noting that the United States has already provided billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address global leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday (September 19). According to The Washington Post, the Ukrainian president is expected to participate in UN Security Council meetings and is likely to meet with other leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated, “We are now at a critical juncture in time, as Ukraine continues to advance on the battlefield, and it is critical to sustain and strengthen worldwide support for Ukraine.”