Controversy around Canadian-Punjabi rapper Shubh explained

Canadian Punjabi singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh, has been embroiled in controversy over his alleged support for Khalistan, a contentious issue affecting India-Canada relations. Shubh, who gained fame with hit songs like “Elevated,” “OG,” and “Cheques,” has faced criticism, including unfollows on Instagram from several celebrity followers, due to his social media posts.

Originally from Punjab and now residing in Canada, Shubh rose to prominence with his debut single “We Rollin” in September 2021. His unique blend of hip-hop and trap beats, along with his rapid lyrical flow, quickly garnered a massive following. He released hit singles like “No Love” and “Baller” and has over a million Instagram followers. His recent album, “Still Rollin,” featured the viral track “Cheques.”

On September 19, electronics brand boAt decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Shubh’s upcoming India tour. This decision came at a time when India and Canada were facing diplomatic tensions over the death of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, as well as Shubh’s controversial posts earlier this year. boAt stated that they chose to withdraw sponsorship upon learning of Shubh’s remarks, emphasizing their commitment as an Indian brand.

The controversy surrounding Shubh began in March when he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram story, omitting Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the northeastern states. The caption read, “Pray for Punjab,” and the post received significant backlash on social media. Shubh later deleted the map but retained the “Pray for Punjab” message. He posted this during a period when the Punjab government had suspended mobile internet services in the state.

Shubh’s India tour, scheduled from September 23-25, faced cancellations, with ticketing app BookMyShow announcing the tour’s cancellation on September 20. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, removed posters promoting the event and protested, demanding a ban on Shubh’s concert in Mumbai. BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana stated that there is no place for Khalistani supporters on Indian soil.

The BJYM also submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai police, calling for an FIR against Shubh for “waging war against the Government of India and posting anti-government posts.” They argued that Shubh openly supports the Khalistani agenda and influences Indian youth.

Amid this controversy, prominent figures like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya unfollowed Shubh on Instagram. The dispute involving Shubh occurs within a broader context of India-Canada diplomatic tensions over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Both countries have accused each other of involvement in the case, leading to the expulsion of diplomats.

