Director of Medical Education Warns Against Fake Medical Ads & Institutions

In a recent statement, the Director of Medical Education emphasized the importance of due diligence for individuals aspiring to pursue paramedical or pharmacy-allied courses. The director urged prospective students to verify the official recognition of institutions and courses before enrolling.

As stated by the Director, it is crucial to ensure that these educational programs hold recognition from the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the Directorate of Medical Education, and the competent council. This cautionary advice comes in response to a rising trend of deceptive advertising by fraudulent institutes.

To assist in this verification process, the Kerala University of Health Sciences website (kuhs.ac.in) provides a comprehensive list of approved paramedical degree/PG courses available through government institutes, private self-financing institutions, and Kerala Health University-affiliated institutions.

Additionally, the Directorate of Medical Education website (www.dme.kerala.gov.in) hosts a list of various recognized paramedical diploma, DPharm, and DHI courses endorsed by the state government, the Directorate of Medical Education, the Kerala Paramedical Council, and the Pharmacy Council, along with details of the institutes offering these courses. Ensuring one’s education aligns with these recognized authorities remains a fundamental step in safeguarding against potential scams and subpar educational experiences.