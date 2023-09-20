During Karma Puja in Jharkhand, four girls drowned in pond

Four teenage girls drowned in a tragic incident while collecting sand for the Karma Puja harvest festival in Giridih, Jharkhand. The incident occurred at Pethiyatand village, near the Pachamba police station, approximately 6 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The girls, aged between 12 and 15 years, were identified as Mamta Kumari (15), Divya Kumari (12), Shrishthi Kumari (12), and Sandhya Kumari (14). They had gone to a nearby pond in Pethiyatand village to collect clay and sand for the Karma festival. Tragically, while they were bathing in the pond, one girl slipped into the deep water. In their attempt to rescue her, the other four girls also drowned.

Fortunately, the fifth girl was rescued by villagers and taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition. The incident caused alarm among the other girls present, prompting villagers to rush to the scene. Despite their swift response, the four girls had already lost their lives by the time they were retrieved from the water.

This heartbreaking incident has cast a pall over the Karma Puja celebrations in the region, as the community mourns the loss of these young lives.