Eastern China hit by tornado resulting in 5 fatalities

A tornado struck eastern China, claiming the lives of five individuals and causing severe injuries to four others, as reported by state media on Wednesday. The tornado hit various areas of Suqian city in Jiangsu province, impacting the region at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The devastating event resulted in the destruction of 137 homes, extensive damage to crop fields, and harm to pig farms in the affected area.

Numerous videos posted online depicted the aftermath of the tornado, revealing cars tossed about, with at least one vehicle flipped onto its side, and debris swirling high above a multi-story building. Despite the devastation, the report stated that power and road services in the area have been restored.

Tornadoes are infrequent occurrences in China, although Jiangsu province has experienced deadly tornadoes in recent years. In 2021, one individual in the province lost their life due to a tornado, and in 2021, four fatalities were recorded. On the same day, another tornado in the city of Wuhan resulted in the tragic deaths of eight people.