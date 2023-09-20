Dubai: Emirates passengers can now visit 15 more destinations in India, Sri Lanka on single ticket. This became possible as Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement. The new agreement will improve connectivity for passengers of both airlines. The partnership will enable access to new points on each other’s networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

Emirates’ passengers can now choose 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo. The interline network includes 2 new Indian destinations- Madurai and Tiruchirapally- in addition to Gan Island in the Maldives. Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo.

SriLankan Airlines’ passengers can also choose 15 cities operated by Emirates beyond Dubai. The interline network includes points across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US. SriLankan Airlines’ customers can fly to Bahrain, Amman, Dammam, Medina, Cairo, Muscat, Nairobi, Moscow, Tel Aviv, and a host of US cities including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Chicago, Boston and Houston.

Travel itineraries can be booked immediately on emirates.com, srilankan.com and preferred online and offline travel agencies.