Explosion at Kakkanad’s Nitta Gelatin Leaves One Dead, Injures 4

Tragedy struck in Kakkanad on Tuesday evening when an explosion at Nitta Gelatin India Ltd claimed one life and left four others injured. According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 8 pm, with a preliminary investigation indicating that a boiler was the source of the explosion.

Authorities have identified the deceased as a resident of Punjab, adding a somber note to the incident. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures within industrial settings.