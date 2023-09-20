First ever Miss Pakistan Universe Erica Robin faces criticism in her home country

Pakistan has crowned its inaugural Miss Pakistan Universe, with Erica Robin securing the title at the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan pageant held in the Maldives. While this is a significant achievement for the 24-year-old, her victory has generated criticism within her home country.

Various figures in Pakistan, including religious leaders and the caretaker Prime Minister, have voiced their disapproval of the competition and Robin’s participation, casting doubt on her involvement in the upcoming Global Miss Universe Pageant scheduled for November in El Salvador.

Erica Robin faced competition from other contestants, including Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19), and Sabrina Wasim (26), ultimately being crowned last Thursday.

The Controversy in Pakistan

Numerous conservative religious leaders in Pakistan have raised objections to the pageant, with Islamic scholar Taqi Usmani calling on the government to take action against the pageant’s organizers. He also seeks to clarify that Ms. Robin does not truly represent Pakistan.

Pakistan is known for its deeply conservative society.

Politician Mushtaq Ahmed Khan expressed his disapproval, questioning the organizers of the beauty pageant in Pakistan and condemning their actions as shameful.

According to reports, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the country’s intelligence agency to investigate the organizers and determine how they managed to conduct the pageant without the country’s approval to use its name. Kakar has labeled the staging of the Maldives pageant as a “shameful act” and an “insult and exploitation of women in Pakistan.”

Who Is Erica Robin?

Shortly after winning the crown, Erica Robin spoke with Voice Of America, expressing her sense of responsibility as she believes she will be the first Pakistani participant in the global Miss Universe pageant. She emphasized her commitment not to take actions that could harm Pakistan’s reputation.

In an Instagram post following her victory, Robin, a Christian, expressed her honor at the win. She also highlighted Pakistan’s beautiful culture, generous and hospitable people, and encouraged others to explore the country’s natural beauty and diverse landscapes.

Erica Robin was born on September 14, 1999, in Karachi. She attended St. Patrick’s Girls High School and later studied at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh.

Her modeling career began in January 2020, and she appeared in the July 2020 issue of DIVA Magazine Pakistan.