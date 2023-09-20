Food giant Kraft Heinz recalls 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to choking concerns

Kraft Heinz, a major food corporation, has taken proactive measures to recall more than 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to concerns about choking safety. Kraft Heinz announced this recall on September 19, explaining that it was a voluntary action prompted by the discovery that one of its packaging machines had allowed thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices even after the wrapper was removed.

The company stated, “If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.”

The recall specifically pertains to two product categories: 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a use-by date falling between January 10, 2024, and January 27, 2024, and three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a use-by date between January 9, 2024, and January 13, 2024.

The issue came to light following several customer complaints about plastic film adhering to the cheese slices. Six customers reported experiencing choking or gagging after consuming the affected products. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Kraft assured the public that there have been no reports of injuries or significant health problems associated with the recalled cheese slices.

To address the problem, Kraft Heinz rectified the wrapping machine responsible for the issue and conducted thorough inspections of all other processing machines to prevent future incidents. Customers who purchased the recalled items have the option to return them to the store of purchase and receive an exchange or a refund, according to Kraft.

