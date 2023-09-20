Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the opening trade today. The weakening of the US currency and pullback in crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 83.20 a dollar, 7 paise higher against its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to end at a record closing low of 83.27 a dollar. Yesterday, the forex market was closed due to Ganesha Chathurthi.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six currencies remained flat at 105.13. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,236.51 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased Indian shares worth Rs 552.55 crore.