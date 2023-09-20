Honda launches new mini electric scooter: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda has launched a suitcase-size foldable electric scooter in the international market . The new mini e-scooter is priced at $82,855.

The vehicle has been inspired by the company’s fuel-powered micro motorcycle. The latest e-scooter is expected to go on sale in November 2023 at Honda and Acura automobile dealerships.

The e-scooter has been developed at the company’s main bases in California and Ohio. The zero carbon emission vehicle weighs 19 kg and can be carried anywhere. It is 38 inches (965 mm) when in use. When folded, the size decreases to about 28 inches (736 mm).

The electric scooter features a 6.8Ah battery pack,. The motor generates a decent amount of power and 16Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can provide a good range of around 19km on a full charge and has a top speed of 24kph.