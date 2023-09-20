DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Honda launches new mini electric scooter: Price, features

Sep 20, 2023, 08:51 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda has launched a suitcase-size foldable electric scooter in the international market . The new mini e-scooter is priced at $82,855.

The vehicle has been inspired by the company’s fuel-powered micro motorcycle. The latest e-scooter  is expected to go on sale in November 2023 at  Honda and Acura automobile dealerships.

The e-scooter has been developed at the company’s main bases in California and Ohio.  The zero carbon emission vehicle weighs  19 kg and  can be carried anywhere. It is 38 inches (965 mm) when in use. When folded, the size decreases to about 28 inches  (736 mm).

The electric scooter features a 6.8Ah battery pack,. The motor  generates a decent amount of power and 16Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can provide a good range of around 19km on a full charge and has a top speed of  24kph.

