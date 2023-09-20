ICC T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces venues

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Dallas, Florida and New York in the USA has been named as the venues. The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is hosted jointly by the USA and West Indies.

The USA is hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time. Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York will host the mega cricket event.

Also Read: Oman Air announces new flights to India: Details

20 teams will participate in the event. These teams will be divided in into 4 groups. The top 2 teams of the each group will enter Super 8 stage. In this stage, the teams will be divided into two groups. 2 teams from the each group will advance to semi-finals.