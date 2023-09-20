DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IUML Panchayat Member Arrested in Malappuram POCSO Case

Sep 20, 2023, 11:57 am IST

In a recent development in Malappuram district, the police apprehended a block panchayat member on Tuesday in connection with a POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The accused in this distressing case has been identified as E Sunilkumar, a member of the Wandoor block Valluvangad division.

The legal action taken by the Pandikkad police follows a formal complaint filed by the victim’s family, revealing that the incident had transpired just a few days ago. This alarming situation has cast a spotlight on E Sunilkumar, who is associated with the Indian Union Muslim League party.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the court has decided to remand E Sunilkumar into custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. This development underscores the imperative nature of addressing POCSO cases promptly and ensuring justice for the victims involved.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 20, 2023, 11:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button