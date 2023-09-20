IUML Panchayat Member Arrested in Malappuram POCSO Case

In a recent development in Malappuram district, the police apprehended a block panchayat member on Tuesday in connection with a POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The accused in this distressing case has been identified as E Sunilkumar, a member of the Wandoor block Valluvangad division.

The legal action taken by the Pandikkad police follows a formal complaint filed by the victim’s family, revealing that the incident had transpired just a few days ago. This alarming situation has cast a spotlight on E Sunilkumar, who is associated with the Indian Union Muslim League party.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the court has decided to remand E Sunilkumar into custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. This development underscores the imperative nature of addressing POCSO cases promptly and ensuring justice for the victims involved.