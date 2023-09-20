Kannur Youth Loses Rs 47 Lakh in Online Scam, Attracted by Work-From-Home Promise and High Returns

In yet another incident of cyber scam, a 34-year-old man from Pariyaram fell victim to a Telegram-based fraud, losing a staggering amount of Rs 47 lakh.

The fraudsters initially lured the victim with a work-from-home job offer, promising high pay for online tasks such as promoting products and services for multinational companies. Last June, the victim received a message on his Telegram account from an unknown person, claiming to represent a private limited marketing company. Seduced by the prospect of substantial earnings, the youth accepted the offer, paying a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

In the beginning, he received small sums of money as promised for completing simple online tasks assigned by the scammers, totaling Rs 10,000. However, the fraudsters soon introduced a new offer—a significant return on a minimum deposit. Trusting his employers, the youth transferred a staggering Rs 47 lakh from his bank account. Unfortunately, he received no returns for the past three months. When he inquired about the delay, the company cited income tax clearances as the reason and even demanded more money for tax-related issues.

Realizing he had fallen victim to a scam, the youth lodged a complaint with the Pariyaram police. Pariyaram Sub Inspector Sanjay Kumar PC confirmed that a case had been registered based on the youth’s complaint and an investigation was underway.

In another online investment fraud incident in the district, hundreds of people, including government officers, lost substantial sums of money. A native of Chakkarakkal in Kannur district alone lost Rs 1 crore after investing in a Canadian-based company that promised high returns. However, no case has been registered in this incident as no written complaint was filed.

A police officer noted, “In this case, the fraudsters duped crores of rupees in the name of a Canadian company. But the victims who lost the money have not yet come forward to file a case against the company as most of them lack evidence to prove the deals.”

He further emphasized, “Online fraudsters often operate from outside the country, making it challenging to apprehend them. The best way to prevent such scams is through awareness. People should exercise vigilance when dealing with online entities.”