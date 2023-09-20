Know how to apply for e-PAN card through Aadhaar number

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

The conventional way of obtaining a physical PAN card can take some time for some due to printing, postage, and manual handling. But there is an easy solution for this. One can generate e-PANs. e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card that is issued in electronic format based on e-KYC data of Aadhaar.

This service is electronically available to all individual taxpayers, who have not been allotted a physical PAN card but have Aadhaar with them. With this service, one can obtain digitally signed PAN in electronic format, free of cost, with the help of Aadhaar and mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Benefits of e-PAN:

Easy & paperless process

All you need is Aadhaar & linked mobile number

e-PANs are valid and accepted for all purposes.

Steps to get e-PAN Instantly: Check Step-by-step Guide

Visit the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

After this, click on the e-Filing portal homepage, click Instant e-PAN.

Then on the e-PAN page, click Get New e-PAN.

You will then get a new e-PAN page, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, select the I confirm that checkbox and click Continue.

Then on the OTP validation page, click I have read the consent terms and agree to proceed further. Click Continue.

Then on the OTP validation page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, select the checkbox to validate the Aadhaar details with UIDAI and click Continue.

Click on the Validate Aadhaar Details page, and select the I Accept that checkbox and click Continue.

After submitting, a success message will be displayed along with an Acknowledgement Number.