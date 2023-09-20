Nipah Outbreak Contained, Health Minister Reports; 994 Contacts Traced

Health Minister Veena George provided an update on the Nipah virus outbreak, revealing that the state has successfully contained its spread with no new cases reported in the past four days. Despite this positive development, the minister emphasized that the threat is not fully eliminated, as four patients are still undergoing treatment.

She stated, “Out of 323 samples, 317 samples have tested negative to date. All individuals on the high-risk contact list of the index patient, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, have undergone testing.”

Currently, there are 994 people on the contact list of the patients, indicating the extensive efforts to trace potential exposures.

Regarding a previously critical nine-year-old patient, Minister Veena George offered reassuring news, noting that the child has been successfully removed from oxygen support and is on the path to recovery.

However, the minister also highlighted the formation of two Nipah clusters in Kozhikode, one within a family and the other within an institution. Notably, none of the 11 individuals isolated at Kozhikode Govt. Medical College had direct contact with any of the patients.

While the virus’s spread is under control, both the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the state health department have not yet identified the source of the outbreak. Despite efforts, no virus was found in the 36 bats sampled by the ICMR team.

District Medical Officer Dr. R Renuka reported that the Nipah Control Cell has assisted 20 individuals thus far, including providing counseling to five persons on the contact list. Dr. Renuka added, “Those listed as contacts are reportedly asymptomatic, and health workers are monitoring their condition closely with twice-daily phone calls. In addition, the Nipah Control Cell has intensified surveillance measures.”