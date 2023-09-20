NIT-Silchar students protesting write to President Murmu regarding campus suicide

Protesting students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, have reached out to President Droupadi Murmu for assistance in resolving the growing crisis at the prestigious institution. Their main demand is the resignation of the dean of academics, who they accuse of playing a role in the recent suicide of a third-year student.

In their letter to President Murmu, conveyed by the NIT Silchar Students Fraternity and made public on Wednesday, they expressed an increasing sense of urgency and desperation due to the escalating situation within their institution. They implored her to intervene immediately to prevent further harm.

The students blamed the institute’s administration for causing chaos on campus and causing widespread distress among the student body. They allege that Koj Buker, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, took his own life due to constant pressure from the dean of academics, BK Roy, while the director, Dilip Kumar Baidya, failed to take necessary action.

In their letter, the students made several demands, including an apology from the institute’s administration for their delayed response to the suicide incident, an official clarification to counter false claims in local newspapers, and a correction of erroneous reports that portrayed the deceased student as a drug addict.

This situation highlights the pressing need for resolution and intervention to address the distress and turmoil among the students and restore stability to the institution.