Opening date of Sharjah Safari announced

Sharjah: The opening date of third season of the Sharjah Safari has been announced. The Sharjah Safari will open from September 21. The Sharjah Safari is the world’s largest safari outside Africa.

The Sharjah Safari will welcome visitors from 8.30am to 6pm. Ticket prices start from Dh40 for adults and Dh15 for children for a walking tour. Rates range between Dh120 and Dh275 for adults for tours through the sanctuary.

It is spread over an area of 8sqkm within Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid. The Sharjah Safari features 12 environments inspired by various parts of Africa. These include Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari, and Niger Valley. It is home to over 50,000 animals of more than 120 species including lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.