PM Modi leads MPs to inaugurate New Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a unique foot march, accompanied by MPs and ministers, as they made their way from the Central Hall of the old Parliament to the newly constructed one. The path to the new building was lined with freshly installed metal road barriers. Prime Minister Modi was joined by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda as they embarked on this walk. The atmosphere was brimming with enthusiasm, with not only the Prime Minister but also his ministers and MPs enthusiastically chanting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also undertook the walk to the new Parliament separately.