Police Investigate Gandhi Statue Disgrace in Kannur

The Payyannur police took action on Tuesday by officially registering a case related to the disgraceful incident involving a Mahatma Gandhi statue situated in the Payyannur Municipal Gandhi Park. This development came in response to a formal written complaint submitted by K Jayaraj, the President of the Congress Payyannur Block Committee, who called for an investigation into the matter.

Last week, unidentified individuals committed a disrespectful act against Mahatma Gandhi by placing a stick in the hand of the statue. This act drew condemnation from various quarters, including political leaders, who vehemently protested against it and demanded stringent action against those responsible. Initially, the police had not taken any action, as they had not received a formal complaint.

In response to the lack of official action, the President of the Congress Block Committee took the initiative to file a police complaint, seeking redress and accountability for the incident.

The police have now confirmed that a case has been registered against those involved in the incident, citing charges related to an attempt to incite a riot and disrupt public peace. The investigation into the matter is underway, as confirmed by the police department.