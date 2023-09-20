Realme launches new variant of C53 in India: Details

Mumbai: Realme has introduced a new RAM and storage configuration for the Realme C53 in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in July this year. It was launched in two RAM and storage options – 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB configurations. Now the smartphone maker has launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The new Realme C53 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999 and is available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is said to offer 560 nits of brightness. The handset is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and it now packs up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. It supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition.

The Realme C53 has a dual rear camera setup housing a 108-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.