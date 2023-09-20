Here’s a simple and delicious Indian brunch recipe for “Masala Omelette with Toast

Ingredients:

– 2 large eggs

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small tomato, finely chopped

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to taste)

– 2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– Cooking oil or butter for frying

– Bread slices for toasting

Instructions:

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat them well until the yolks and whites are fully combined.

2. Add the chopped onion, tomato, green chilies, and fresh coriander leaves to the beaten eggs. Mix them together.

3. Season the mixture with turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Stir everything until well combined.

4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add a little oil or butter to grease it.

5. Pour the egg mixture into the pan. Spread it evenly to form a round omelette.

6. Cook the omelette for a few minutes until the edges start to set and the bottom turns golden brown.

7. Carefully flip the omelette using a spatula and cook the other side until it’s cooked through.

8. While the omelette is cooking, toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.

9. Once the omelette is cooked, transfer it to a plate and fold it in half.

10. Serve the masala omelette with the toasted bread slices. You can also add ketchup or your favorite sauce for extra flavor.