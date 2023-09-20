Scientist offers clues about when the universe’s first continent was formed

In a groundbreaking study conducted at Cardiff University in Wales, a researcher has embarked on an endeavor to determine the timeline of the universe’s earliest continents.

Jane Greaves, a professor of astronomy in the School of Physics and Astronomy, recently unveiled her new research titled “When Were the First Exocontinents?”

She contends that our quest for habitable planets in the cosmos can be significantly enhanced by gaining a deeper understanding of the relationship between life and continents.

In her research, Greaves postulates that it should be feasible to deduce when the first continents emerged in the universe by scrutinizing the radioactive elements contained within Earth’s core. She further posits that these radioactive elements originated from the collisions of neutron stars, opening up avenues for a more comprehensive analysis of the cosmos through the examination of Earth’s mantle.

The Interplay Between Life and Continents on a Celestial Body While plate tectonics are not an absolute prerequisite for life, they play a pivotal role in regulating Earth’s temperature by dispersing heat from its core.

This thermal regulation prevents the accumulation of excessive heat, which could jeopardize Earth’s protective magnetosphere and, by extension, the emergence of life.

Moreover, plate tectonics contribute to Earth’s positioning within the habitable “Goldilocks Zone.” Although early life on Earth arose during a period of less pronounced tectonic activity, the presence of plate tectonics subsequently became imperative for the sustenance and evolution of complex life forms, including humans.

Greaves’s research seeks to advance the search for habitable exoplanets. If continents and the plate tectonics that give rise to them are indeed pivotal for life, directing our exploration efforts toward rocky planets with active tectonic systems can significantly increase the likelihood of identifying habitable worlds.

Unveiling the Secrets of the Core Deep within Earth’s core reside radioactive isotopes such as Uranium-238, Thorium-232, and Potassium-40, which emit heat as they decay over geological timescales.

According to Greaves, an exploration of these elements allows us to delve into the intricacies and historical context of our universe.

Her work contributes a broader perspective to our pursuit of comprehension. Her findings indicate that the emergence of continents on Earth marks an intermediate phase among various possible scenarios.

The Epoch of Earth’s Tectonics The onset of plate tectonics on Earth dates back approximately 3 billion years, occurring about 9.5 billion years after the inception of the universe itself. Greaves suggests that continents formed on thin disk stars a staggering 2 billion years before Earth’s emergence.

Furthermore, her research implies that, on most planets, the process of continent formation transpires at a slower pace compared to Earth.