Seven leopard babies in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Park died from viral illness

A highly contagious viral virus claimed the lives of seven leopard cubs in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park. Additionally, 13 deer who were recently moved to the park died because they struggled to adapt to their new surroundings.

The animals acquired the Feline Panleukopenia (FP) virus, a viral illness of cats brought on by feline parvovirus, according to forest officials. They think domestic cats are the source of the virus’s propagation.

On August 22, while on a safari, the outbreak started, and by September 5, seven leopards had died. These rescued leopard cubs were only able to receive vaccinations once they turned one and came from various regions throughout the state.

The dead cubs’ after-infection symptoms included vomiting blood and indigestion. The sickness eventually claimed the affected leopards after a brief period of recovery. Officials stated that the animal keeper may have contributed to the virus by exposing cats to other leopards.

Cages for leopards, tigers, and lions were among those cleansed with bleaching powder and sprayed with medicine spray to stop the infection from spreading further.

28 deer were also transported from various locations and originally cared for close to St. John’s Hospital before being moved to Bannerghatta National Park. 13 deer unfortunately did not survive since they were not properly acclimated to their surroundings.

Experts said. ‘Typically, animals should be kept in quarantine for a month when they are imported from other territories, but in this case, the deer were placed in the safari after only 10 days.’

It was mating season, according to officials, and there were more male deer. Five deer died while trying to find enough room to mate due to space restrictions.