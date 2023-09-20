Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits New Zealand

Wellington: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the South Island of New Zealand. The epicentre of the earthquake was 124 kilometres west of Christchurch at a depth of 11 kilometres below the Earth’s surface.

Around 15,000 people reported to have felt the earthquake. There is no tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

Also Read: Eastern China hit by tornado resulting in 5 fatalities

On February 22, 2011, a powerful 6.3-magnitude quake shook the region, killing 185 people and causing widespread damage to Christchurch and other suburbs.

New Zealand always remains prone to earthquakes as it shares its boundary with two major tectonic plates of the world – the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate. The country is also located on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity which is known as the Ring of Fire. Thousands of earthquakes rock New Zealand every year.