This Indian hotel ranks among world’s top 50

Mumbai: An Indian hotel has been named in the World’s Top 50 list. Oberoi Amarvila in Agra has been placed in 45th position in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars lists.

Passalacqua in Lake Como in Italy is in the top position. The 24-room hotel was opened in June 2022. It is followed by Rosewood Hong Kong; Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok; The Upper House, Hong Kong; and Aman Tokyo.

The list was made based on the first-person experience of 580 jurors assigned to their roles by regional division heads called academy chairs. These jurors each file votes for the top seven hotels, in order of preference that they have stayed in the last 24 months. Jurors can work within the industry as hoteliers, staff, travel agents, or journalists or be deemed experts simply for having a particularly itinerant lifestyle.

Here’s the list of the World’s 50 Best hotels in full.

1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

2. Rosewood Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok

4. The Upper House, Hong Kong

5. Aman Tokyo

6. La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco

7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

8. One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9. Four Seasons Firenze, Italy

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

11. Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)

12. The Calile, Brisbane

13. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico

14. Aman Venice

15. Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)

16. Claridge’s, London

17. Raffles Singapore

18. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia

19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico

20. La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

21. Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy

22. The Connaught, London

23. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco

24. Four Seasons Madrid

25. Aman New York

26. Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

27. Rosewood Sao Paolo

28. Capella Singapore

29. Le Bristol, Paris

30. Park Hyatt Kyoto

31. La Reserve, Paris

32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

33. Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France

34. Cheval Blanc, Paris

35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens

36. Soneva Jani, Maldives

37. The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award)

38. Amangalla, Sri Lanka

39. Hoshinoya Tokyo

40. Desa Potato Head, Bali

41. Eden Rock, St. Barth

42. The Siam, Bangkok

43. Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland

44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

45. Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

46. Nomad London

47. The Savoy, London

48. Equinox New York

49. Six Senses Ibiza

50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris