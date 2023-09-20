This Indian hotel ranks among world’s top 50

Mumbai: An Indian hotel has been named in the World’s Top 50 list. Oberoi Amarvila in Agra has been placed in 45th position in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars lists.
Passalacqua in Lake Como in Italy is in the top position. The 24-room hotel was opened in June 2022. It is followed by Rosewood Hong Kong; Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok; The Upper House, Hong Kong; and Aman Tokyo.
Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts rains in several states for next three days
The list was made based on the first-person experience of 580 jurors assigned to their roles by regional division heads called academy chairs. These jurors each file votes for the top seven hotels, in order of preference that they have stayed in the last 24 months. Jurors can work within the industry as hoteliers, staff, travel agents, or journalists or be deemed experts simply for having a particularly itinerant lifestyle.
Here’s the list of the World’s 50 Best hotels in full.
1. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
2. Rosewood Hong Kong
3. Four Seasons Chao Praya River, Bangkok
4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
5. Aman Tokyo
6. La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco
7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
8. One & Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
9. Four Seasons Firenze, Italy
10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
11. Capella Bangkok (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)
12. The Calile, Brisbane
13. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico
14. Aman Venice
15. Singita Lodges Kruger National Park (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)
16. Claridge’s, London
17. Raffles Singapore
18. Nihi Sumba, Indonesia
19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico
20. La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
21. Borgo Egnazia, Savalletri, Italy
22. The Connaught, London
23. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco
24. Four Seasons Madrid
25. Aman New York
26. Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
27. Rosewood Sao Paolo
28. Capella Singapore
29. Le Bristol, Paris
30. Park Hyatt Kyoto
31. La Reserve, Paris
32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
33. Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, Antibes, France
34. Cheval Blanc, Paris
35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
36. Soneva Jani, Maldives
37. The Newt, Bruton, UK (Best Boutique Hotel Award)
38. Amangalla, Sri Lanka
39. Hoshinoya Tokyo
40. Desa Potato Head, Bali
41. Eden Rock, St. Barth
42. The Siam, Bangkok
43. Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland
44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
45. Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
46. Nomad London
47. The Savoy, London
48. Equinox New York
49. Six Senses Ibiza
50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
Post Your Comments