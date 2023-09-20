Two female Naxalites killed in confrontation with Chhattisgarh police

Two female Naxal insurgents lost their lives during a confrontation with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The skirmish unfolded around 7 am within the forested terrain under the jurisdiction of the Aranpur police station. At the time, a squad from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit under the state police, was engaged in an anti-Naxalite operation. A senior police official revealed that the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxalites from the Darbha Division, an outlawed group, in the vicinity of the Nagaram-Poro Hirma jungles near the interdistrict border of Dantewada and Sukma.

As the patrolling team encircled the area, an exchange of gunfire erupted between the two factions. Following the cessation of gunfire, the authorities discovered the lifeless bodies of two female Naxalites. Additionally, they retrieved one “Insas rifle and one 12 bore rifle” from the scene. The search operation persisted in the vicinity, the official stated.

The incident illustrates the ongoing challenges faced by security personnel in the region as they combat Naxalite insurgency in densely wooded areas, which are often characterized by treacherous terrain and a complex security landscape.