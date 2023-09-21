10 killed in car-truck collision

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed in a major road accident. A Tata Sumo car collided head on head with a truck following which both the vehicles were knocked down into a 200-foot-deep gorge. The accident took place in the Mariani area in Jorhat district, Assam.

The SUV was going to Mokokchung from Kohima, Nagaland. The sand-laden truck was moving towards Kohima from Merapani.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident. 3 people, including the truck driver and his assistants, were arrested and were being questioned.

Among the victims were three women who recently cleared the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) examination and got appointment letters to join government service as grade-3 personnel.