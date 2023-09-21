BCCI unveils Team India jersey for ODI World Cup

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed Team India’s official jersey for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The jersey has two stars on the left side of the chest above BCCI’s logo to mark India’s two ODI World Cup wins. Addidas also replaced their unique white stripes on the shoulder with the colours of the Tricolour. The jersey was unveiled with a song sung by renowned Indian singer Raftaar, titled ‘3 Ka Dream’.

Indian cricket team is wearing the international sports brand Adidas kit since May 2023. BCCI has signed a multi-year partnership with Adidas. Prior to Adidas, the kit sponsorship was taken over by Killer Jeans, a clothing brand, from MPL.

Rohit Sharma-led India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the start of the World Cup, the Indian team will play against Australia in a three-match ODI series which will start on Friday.