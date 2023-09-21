Companies cut ties with Russell Brand till a decision is made in the sex abuse allegations against him

Comedian Russell Brand is currently facing investigations regarding allegations of sexual assault. Four women have come forward with claims of sexual misconduct against him, leading to public condemnation of his alleged behavior and numerous companies severing ties with him pending the outcome of the investigations. Among these companies, there were reports that YouTube might also cut ties with Brand, but it appears that the situation on that front is currently unchanged.

Pedro Pina, YouTube’s EMEA VP, expressed the view that Russell Brand, given the allegations against him, should not be allowed to “make a living” through the platform. However, Pina clarified that YouTube presently has no immediate plans to ban Brand from the platform. During a conversation with Channel 4, Pina stated, “Essentially he is not able to make a living through YouTube. We don’t believe that should happen.”

The investigation into Russell Brand’s actions is ongoing. The actor-comedian is the subject of an extensive joint investigation conducted by The Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s documentary strand Dispatches. This investigation alleges that Brand raped or sexually assaulted four women during the peak of his fame. It is important to note that Brand vehemently denies these allegations.

Pedro Pina also emphasized YouTube’s stance on harmful content, stating, “We don’t tolerate harmful content.” As of now, YouTube does not consider Russell Brand’s content to be harmful. Pina did mention a previous incident where Brand was accused of spreading “medical misinformation,” and in that case, YouTube took action. He further indicated that YouTube would continue to monitor the situation and would consider taking further action if additional reasons for doing so emerged in the coming days or weeks.