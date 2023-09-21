Customs seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore at Cochin International Airport

Kochi: The Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1 crore in 2 separate incidents. In the first incident, the officials seized gold weighing 1091 gram worth Rs 48 lakhs from a passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi. The gold in compound form was concealed in the passenger’s rectum.

In another incident, Customs officials intercepted another passenger, concealing 3 cylindrical shaped capsules, containing gold in compound form, in his rectum.The gold weighed around 1066.43 gms worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Cases were registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.